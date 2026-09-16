Connection with GRU Colonel: Who prepared the attack in Leipzig

In Germany, it is believed that Russian Oleg L. is one of the organizers of the attempted attack at Leipzig airport. He has long been in contact with a colonel from the Russian military intelligence GRU and an expert in sabotage. What is known.

An investigation by WDR, NDR and “Süddeutsche Zeitung“ (ZT) indicates that one of the defendants in the attempted drone attack at Leipzig airport is apparently in contact with a Russian specialist in sabotage operations. This is clear from information from the security services and confidential documents, writes the German public media ARD. According to this data, Oleg L., who has Russian and Latvian citizenship, has maintained contact with the colonel of the Russian military intelligence GRU Denis Smolyaninov. The two have been in contact for nearly 20 years.

Who is Smolyaninov?

Denis Smolyaninov has been on the EU sanctions list since October 2024 - including due to suspicions that he is recruiting agents for sabotage actions in Europe. It is believed that he was also involved in sabotage, in which in 2024 – also at Leipzig airport - several incendiary devices ignited shortly before takeoff of a cargo plane in which they were placed.

The connection between 54-year-old Oleg L. and GRU officer Smolyaninov is evidenced by documents that were provided to the London-based investigative platform “Dossier Center“. The platform is funded by Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky. It shared the information with WDR, NDR and ZTs. In addition, European security services were also aware that the two were in contact. Oleg L. was in their sights long before the last drone attack attempt in Leipzig – The services qualify him as a “traveling agent“ who carries out secret tasks for Moscow in Europe, as is clear from the ARD publication.

The alleged organizer

Investigators from the Federal Criminal Bureau and the German prosecutor's office suspect Oleg L. of being the organizer of the Leipzig attack, and in all likelihood he was responsible for the logistics. This is evidenced, for example, by his trips in a rented car, which he used a few days before the planned attack. According to the investigation, the conspirators were preparing an attack with at least three drones with explosives against Ukrainian transport planes. One of the drones hit a parked plane, but did not explode due to a technical malfunction. Thus, Germany narrowly avoided a devastating attack, ARD points out.

Meanwhile, the German government officially accused Moscow of the drone attack. According to information from WDR, NDR and ZC, Oleg L.'s alleged close ties to the GRU military intelligence service, as well as his personal relationship with Colonel Smolyaninov, played a decisive role in the case.

The Russian Ministry of Defense did not respond to a request for comment regarding the charges against Colonel Smolyaninov and the alleged agent Oleg L. And Russia recently denied involvement in the attempted attack in Leipzig. Denis Smolyaninov and Oleg L. remain untraceable for comment.

From businessman to agent?

The documents related to Oleg L. and Colonel Smolyaninov do not contain any information about possible plans for attacks. The connection of the Leipzig conspirators to the Russian GRU was first reported by the newspaper “Welt am Sonntag" (Leipzig: Deutsche Behörden identifizieren russische Agenten hinter Drohnenangriff von Leipzig - WELT). According to the publication, investigators knew about Oleg L.'s connection with the GRU when he entered the country, but despite this, he was not placed under strict surveillance.

The data available to the “Dossier Center“ platform shows that Oleg L. frequently travels between Russia and the EU. According to them, between January and August 2023 alone, he crossed the EU's external border between Russia and Latvia 13 times. In July of the same year, Oleg L. also stayed in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol, and from there he went to the annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea.

Support from a “lower-level agent“

According to the investigation, in organizing the drone attack in Leipzig, Oleg L. was assisted by the second defendant, Andrey K. He is a citizen of Belarus who also holds a Russian passport. He is suspected of being involved in another sabotage in Poland in 2024. The investigation describes him as a "low-level agent" - people recruited mainly via the Internet, often with a criminal past, who carry out orders for the Russian secret services, such as arson or other acts of sabotage, for money, ARD explains.

A third suspect has also been identified

In connection with the Leipzig case, the second suspect, Andrei K., came to the attention of investigators thanks to DNA traces that the police collected at the crime scene. To enter the EU, K. apparently used a method popular with Russian agents: a Schengen tourist visa issued at the end of April by an Italian diplomatic mission in Minsk. Andrei K. could not be reached for comment on the charges.

Meanwhile, according to information from WDR, NDR and ZC, investigators have managed to identify a third suspect - also a citizen of Belarus. There may be other people involved, the ARD report also says.