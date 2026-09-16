Von der Leyen: Important highlights in the State of the Union speech

Associated membership for Canada, a connectivity project that also affects Bulgaria, messages to the aggressor Russia, a migration plan and limited smartphone use for minors – some highlights from Ursula von der Leyen's speech.

In her State of the Union address in Strasbourg, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that Canada would be the first country to be granted the opportunity for “associated membership”.

Associated membership for Canada

Such a status has not been provided for in the EU Treaties so far and goes against Brussels' current line. In the past, the EU has opposed such flexible categories.

Thus, in May, member states reacted with restraint to Germany's proposal to offer Ukraine associated membership as an intermediate step towards accession.

“Partnerships are a strategic solution for Europe“, said von der Leyen. The EU and Canada intend to cooperate more closely in various areas, including manufacturing, artificial intelligence (AI), critical raw materials and energy. There are also plans to integrate defense industries, as well as a joint project in the Arctic. Von der Leyen explicitly emphasized that this partnership “is not directed against others“, by which she obviously meant the United States.

Messages to the aggressor Russia

In connection with Russia's latest provocations related to a drone that entered Lithuanian airspace and was shot down there by NATO fighters, as well as the incident in Denmark, where an air force helicopter was fired at with flares from a Russian frigate in the Baltic Sea, Von der Leyen said: “Russia will find that our resolve is only growing stronger.“

The drone shot down over Lithuania, by the way, was loaded with explosives - this became clear today in a statement by Lithuanian Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas. It is assumed that the drone is of Russian origin and was originally supposed to attack Ukraine, but was diverted. It was probably not a targeted attack on Lithuania, said President Gitanas Nauseda.

In connection with these increasing incidents and provocations, Von der Leyen announced a concept for a new European Security Council. According to the EC President, the nature and scale of the current threats make such a thing even more urgent.

Comprehensive assistance for Ukraine

The EC President promised Ukraine comprehensive assistance, including to help the country survive the coming winter, which is likely to be the harshest since the start of the war. Together with partners, the EU will provide humanitarian aid and support the supply of electricity and heat to Ukraine. It is also planned to expand Ukrainian air defenses. It was emphasized that American missiles for the “Patriot“ system need to be urgently delivered.

A project on which Bulgaria will co-organize a meeting

Bulgaria was also mentioned in Von der Leyen's speech – she announced that the country will organize together with the EU a meeting dedicated to the international connectivity project, which should provide a direct connection between the South Caucasus, Central Asia and the European market. 12 billion euros have been earmarked for this project.

A new framework plan for the influx of migrants

The President of the European Commission also announced the creation of a new framework plan to deal with emergency situations – in the event of a sudden mass influx of migrants into the EU, as happened in the summer in the Spanish Ceuta. This mechanism will only come into effect in precisely defined situations in which migration is used as a tool against the EU, von der Leyen said.

Slower introduction of artificial intelligence

In the discussion around the development of artificial intelligence, von der Leyen is positioning herself against US President Donald Trump. In her speech in Strasbourg, the European Commission President highlighted the risks associated with some advanced AI models and announced that Europe will stimulate a discussion on the issue and support a reduction in the speed at which AI is entering industry. US President Trump had previously downplayed the dangers of AI and said that a "conspiracy of sick people" was currently underway against it.

Ban on social media for children under 13

The use of social media by minors was also mentioned in the speech. Von der Leyen wants to ban social media for children under 13. They will no longer be able to create profiles on online services. It is planned that 13- and 14-year-olds will have starter profiles with limited functions and limited time of use per day. Parents will have to give their consent and be able to see what their children are doing on the networks.