The head of the presidential administration Kirill Budanov said that Ukraine will continue to strike at Russian military facilities. He stated this during an online conversation with Ukrainian students studying at universities in the UK, reports Censor.NET, quoted by Focus.

"There were many questions about the front, about Russian attacks in the rear. Strikes on the enemy's territory will continue, we know about all their military facilities, bases, launch pads. We will eliminate them by all possible means. But as for the worst-case scenario, this is not the front, this is internal destabilization and loss of statehood. We have no right to allow this,' the head of the OP emphasized.

Budanov also noted that 'the times of diplomatic romanticism are over.'

"No one wants to deal with failed states, no matter how tragic or magnificent their history is. The world respects strength. Therefore, our choice is simple: to focus on our own strengths and become stronger,' he concluded.

Major General Anton Grunis, commander of the 4th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Southern Group of Forces of Russia and holder of the title "Hero of Russia", has been liquidated. The news was reported earlier in the day by the Russian publication Moscow Times, citing the Telegram channel "Suvorov Brotherhood".

The Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine, Robert Brovdy ("Magyar"), specified that the general was eliminated on September 12 in the occupied part of the Donetsk region in a strike by operators from the 427th separate unmanned systems brigade "Rarog'.

Grunis participated in the annexation of Crimea, and during the full-scale invasion, his unit was engaged in the fighting for the city of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk region. The general personally reported on the capture of the city, which Moscow declared occupied.

At the same time, a number of military analysts, including the Ukrainian analytical project DeepState, dispute these claims and indicate that Ukrainian units continue to hold positions in Konstantinovka.

On August 28, 2026, Major General Anton Grunis was awarded the title of “Hero of Russia“ by Defense Minister Andrei Belousov for “courage and heroism shown in the performance of military duty“.

The deputy head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces and commander of the “Akhmat“ special forces Lieutenant General Apti Alaudinov described Grunis as one of the most respected generals in the area of the so-called special military operation.

"He was a man of unwavering principles, a true man, a true officer and a great patriot of his country. Grunis died as a hero, fulfilling his sacred duty to the end,'' said Alaudinov, offering condolences to his family and loved ones.