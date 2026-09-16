Vladimir Putin: These parliamentary elections are a barometer of support for the war! Russians, vote

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday described the upcoming parliamentary elections as a barometer of support for the war in Ukraine and urged people to go to the polls, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

The elections begin on Friday and will last three days, with Russian citizens choosing members of the 450-seat lower house of parliament, the State Duma.

These are the first elections for the composition of the legislature since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The vote comes at a time when polls show Russians are increasingly concerned about the ways in which the conflict is affecting them. Russia's economy is under pressure, and most candidates with anti-war views were not allowed to participate in the elections.

The Russian political system is tightly controlled and expectations prevail that the ruling United Russia party, which enjoys Putin's support, will maintain its dominant position, Reuters notes.

The Russian president said in a televised address to the nation on the eve of the vote that going to the polls would help Russia's victory in Ukraine and demonstrate national determination in the face of external pressure.

“Your election will once again show that millions of people stand behind our soldiers, that we are a single people, united by common values, historical memory, love for the homeland, and that no one will be able to divide us, scare us or undermine our statehood and our socio-political system,” he said Putin.

He added that the vote would be a collective response to those who are trying to weaken Russia, hinder its development, and deprive it of sovereignty and the right to determine its own future.