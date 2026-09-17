Trump threatens EU with trade war, gives Canada a hard time

The US President Donald Trump has signed an official memorandum ordering all federal agencies to identify and remove goods of Canadian origin from the US civil procurement system. The measure affects federal contracts worth more than $280 billion annually. The move was taken in direct response to Ottawa's "Buy Canadian" policy. and its retaliatory tariffs in the escalating conflict between the neighboring countries.

Trade tensions quickly escalated into a transatlantic geopolitical crisis after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen extended a historic invitation to Canada to become the first “associate member“ of the European Union. The idea of closer integration of markets and technologies between the EU and Canada has provoked a furious reaction from Washington.

Donald Trump described Brussels' proposal as "ridiculous" and warned that such an action could be seen as a "hostile act“ towards the United States. The American president threatened that the White House is ready to impose drastic tariffs or completely suspend trade relations with Europe in a number of key sectors if the agreement threatens America's economic interests.

In an effort to reduce its economic and strategic dependence on the United States, the Canadian prime minister Mark Carney also took a decisive military move. Ottawa officially applied to join the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF). This defense coalition of 10 Northern European countries operates as a rapid reaction force in the North Atlantic and Baltic regions. By joining the initiative, Canada demonstrates its strong intention to build a new, independent security architecture in close cooperation with its European allies.