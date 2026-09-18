Russia begins elections for the ninth convocation of the State Duma and for regional authorities, with voting scheduled for September 18, 19 and 20, 2026. The Central Election Commission announced that 11 political parties will be included in the parliamentary ballot, and the campaign will be held in parallel with a number of regional elections.

According to the CEC, thousands of polling stations have been organized in the country and abroad, and over 27.4 billion rubles have been allocated from the federal budget for the preparation and conduct of the elections. The commission also pointed out that not only parliamentary parties but also non-parliamentary parties are participating in the elections, which have been granted the right to nominate candidates without collecting signatures.

Which parties and candidates are participating

Eleven parties have the right to participate in the Duma elections without collecting signatures. Among them are „United Russia“, the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, „A Just Russia“, „New People“, the Party of Pensioners, „Yabloko“, „Rodina“, „Communists of Russia“, „Greens“ and the Party of Direct Democracy, the CEC and Russian media indicate, referring to the decisions of the commission.

According to published data, all 11 parties have already reached the stage of certification or registration of their lists. Separate CEC announcements and media reports indicate that party lists and single-mandate candidates have gone through various procedures of verification and elimination of irregularities before receiving final status for participation in the vote.

The political weight of the main parties is also evident in the campaign. “United Russia“ raised its list after the party congress, and “New People“ and other parliamentary forces also presented candidates and programs for the Duma elections and regional campaigns.

How is the voting organized

The CEC has approved three days for voting – September 18, 19 and 20. The commission also adopted a special calendar plan for the preparation of the vote, including deadlines for registration, publication of lists and restrictions on the announcement of results before the end of election day.

Among the innovations announced by the CEC is the use of specialized software for the preparation of documents by parties, candidates in single-mandate districts and self-nominated candidates. The commission also indicates a wider application of voting on several consecutive days, as well as opportunities for voting in remote settlements and places with difficult transport.

According to official data, in 2026, tens of thousands of precinct and territorial commissions are involved in the election administration. The CEC and sources related to the process also report that the vote is being held under regional restrictions, including in territories where martial law has been introduced.

Zakharova's statement

Against this backdrop, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that provocations are being prepared against Russian polling stations. At present, such allegations have been made by her and no independent confirmations have been publicly presented in the cited official and media sources.

The Russian authorities define the elections as key for the renewal of the federal parliament and regional government, and the CEC emphasizes that the vote will be held over three days and with enhanced organizational measures. Meanwhile, the campaign has already been marked by disputes over procedures, candidate registration and voting conditions.

Sources: Central Election Commission of Russia, RBC, Vedomosti, GARANT, Russian Foreign Ministry