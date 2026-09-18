Konotop under fire: drone strikes damage buildings

Russian drones have struck Konotop in Sumy region, damaging educational institutions, medical facilities, private homes, railway infrastructure and the city's gas distribution network, Mayor Artem Semenikhin announced.

According to him, the premises of a kindergarten and the building of school No. 11 were hit. There was also damage to hospital buildings, as well as to the railway. Semenikhin also specified that due to the damage to the gas network, a significant part of Konotop was left without gas supply.

The mayor also indicated that damage was caused to many private residential buildings and the electricity grid. No confirmed casualties have been reported at this time.

Damage to social and critical infrastructure

The attack was first reported by local authorities and was reported by Ukrainian media outlets, including Ukrainskaya Pravda, Interfax-Ukraine, and Ukrinform. They said the strike was massive and that damage affected both the city's social and critical infrastructure.

Konotop, located in the northeastern Sumy region, is among the Ukrainian cities frequently targeted by Russian drones. The latest strike has caused disruptions and damage to key city systems that are essential for the daily lives of the population.

There is currently no publicly confirmed information on the extent of all damage and the timeframe for the full restoration of the affected facilities. Local authorities continue to report on the aftermath of the attack and emergency operations in the city.

Sources: Ukrainskaya Pravda, Interfax-Ukraine, Ukrinform, Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin