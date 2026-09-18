US court halts Kennedy Center demolition

A federal judge in the US has ordered the Kennedy Center to give 30 days' notice before making any major physical changes to the building, including possible demolition. The ruling comes amid a bitter legal and political battle over the future of one of Washington's most famous cultural institutions, the Associated Press reported.

The court order narrows the scope for swift action on the site, after the Kennedy Center's administration and board discussed closing and renovating the complex in recent days. According to the AP, the federal judge wanted to make it clear that any demolition of the building cannot happen without a month's notice.

The dispute over the building has escalated over the week

The decision came after a series of events that have heightened tensions around the center. According to the Associated Press, the board, which is associated with Donald Trump, voted to close much of the facility due to financial difficulties and disputes over the institution's name. A day later, a fence was erected around the main building, and officials also cited problems with the condition of the roof and the partial collapse of a ceiling earlier this month.

In a separate court filing, the center's administration said the building would be closed for at least a week to assess the safety and damage to parts of the main building where serious structural problems were identified, the AP notes.

What has been confirmed and what remains in dispute

It has been confirmed that the court has ordered a 30-day notice before major physical changes to the Kennedy Center and that the topic of possible demolition is part of the dispute. It has also been confirmed that the institution's leadership has taken steps to close and assess the building. It has not been confirmed that a final decision has been made to demolish the Kennedy Center.

According to information from the Associated Press and other American media, the conflict is related to the financial situation of the institution, renovation plans and the political dispute over how the building should be presented and named.

The Kennedy Center is among the most important cultural scenes in the United States, and any change in its status causes a strong public response. The current court decision for now leaves possible future actions under close scrutiny and opens the way for new litigation.

Sources: Associated Press