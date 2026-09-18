The number of downed drones aimed at Moscow has reached 35, the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, announced. The information was disseminated in the early hours of September 18 by Interfax, which specified that earlier that night, first 20 and then another 15 drones were reported destroyed.

According to the same data, emergency teams are working at the sites where debris fell. There were no immediate reports of casualties in Moscow or any details of damage to infrastructure in the city.

What is known about the latest Ukrainian strikes

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian forces had struck an oil refinery in the Yaroslavl region and a military airfield in the Rostov region the previous night, the Associated Press reported.

The Anadolu Agency, citing statements from regional authorities and Zelensky, reported that a fire broke out at a refinery in the Yaroslavl region after air defenses shot down 65 drones over the region. In Rostov-on-Don, debris damaged a transformer substation and cut power to four districts of the city. According to the same source, no casualties were reported in the area.

Zelensky also confirmed a strike on the Russian military airfield in Rostov, saying that damage had been caused to planes and helicopters. These claims cannot be independently verified by Bulgarian or Western media at this time, but are part of the official statements of the Ukrainian side.

Parallel exchange of strikes

As Moscow and Russian regions report another night of drone attacks, Ukraine also reports Russian strikes on its territory. The Associated Press reported that at least 19 people, including children, were injured in Russian attacks on Kiev and surrounding areas, and Ukrainian air defenses destroyed or neutralized 131 air targets.

In Odessa, a Tanzanian-flagged civilian ship was hit in a separate attack in the Black Sea, killing the vessel's captain, the AP reported, citing local authorities. This is part of a broader exchange of night strikes between the two sides that continues to be a major feature of the war.

Sources: Interfax, Associated Press, Anadolu Agency