The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that over the past 24 hours, Russia has lost another 1,420 soldiers in the war against Ukraine. In its daily report, the Ukrainian military also indicates new losses in manpower - killed and wounded, and equipment accumulated since the start of the full-scale invasion.

According to published data, total Russian losses since February 24, 2022 are estimated at about 1,513,490 soldiers. The report also includes changes in key categories of weapons, including tanks, armored combat vehicles, artillery systems, multiple launch rocket systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

What the latest report shows

The Ukrainian General Staff also reports new losses in artillery, drones, and automotive equipment of the Russian army. According to the military, additional losses have been reported in various types of equipment over the past 24 hours, and some of the indicators are subject to further clarification.

The information of the General Staff of Ukraine is published daily and is among the main sources that monitor the dynamics of combat losses during the war. The data from Kiev cannot be independently verified in all details on the battlefield, but is widely used as a guide to the development of the conflict.

Context of the war

The war between Russia and Ukraine has been going on for more than four years since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. Both sides regularly report strikes, counterattacks and losses, with official estimates often differing significantly. The Ukrainian side publishes daily figures on Russian losses, while Moscow rarely updates its own figures.

Against this backdrop, the latest report from the General Staff once again emphasizes the heavy human losses of the Russian army and the continuing depletion of its military potential at the front.

Sources: Ukrainskaya Pravda, General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine