Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he doesn't want war "because of some Article 5" of NATO and that he would do everything possible to prevent Slovakia from being drawn into a military conflict. His statement comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions around Russia and concerns among some alliance countries about possible hybrid actions and incidents on the eastern flank.

According to Fico, Slovakia remains part of NATO and values its membership in the pact, but as Prime Minister he will work to prevent the country from being drawn into war. The statement was reported by Slovak media, and his quoted position coincides with his earlier messages of caution regarding the conflict in Ukraine and relations with Moscow.

What does the reference to Article 5 mean?

Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty is the basis for collective defense in NATO: in the event of an armed attack on one member state, the others treat it as an attack on the entire alliance. The alliance itself emphasizes that this is the central mechanism for deterrence and protection of member states.

Fico has not said that Slovakia is withdrawing from NATO or that it does not recognize the commitments under the treaty. However, he has clearly highlighted his concerns that an escalation around Russia could drag Europe into a wider military conflict.

Tensions in the region are rising

The Slovak prime minister's statement fits into the broader debate within NATO about so-called hybrid threats, after several countries in Eastern Europe have reported drone incidents, sabotage and airspace violations in recent weeks and months. NATO and individual representatives continue to emphasize that the alliance does not see an imminent threat of a direct Russian attack, but is closely monitoring developments.

At the same time, Moscow has repeatedly denied any intention to attack NATO countries. Russia claims it is not planning a war with the alliance, and Western and Eastern European leaders continue to argue about the extent of the risk of the conflict escalating.

Fico, who has long been among the most reserved European leaders regarding military support for Ukraine, is once again emphasizing diplomatic solutions and ensuring that Slovakia is not directly drawn into a possible war between NATO and Russia.

Sources: Dennik H, TASR, NATO