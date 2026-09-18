Decided! South Korea will not send its troops to the Strait of Hormuz

South Korea will not send its troops to the Strait of Hormuz, said South Korean President Lee Jae-myeon.

"Let it be clear. There will be no sending troops that would lead to participation in the conflict. There will be no participation in the war," Lee Jae-myeon said at a press conference on Friday, quoted by "Yonhap".

According to the president, South Korea should take "minimum measures" to protect its citizens and oil routes in the region, as other countries do.

In early September, the Lee Jae-myung administration said that, despite reports in a number of media outlets, Seoul did not intend to send troops to the Strait of Hormuz, indicating that the issue was still under consideration.

South Korea and France discussed the Strait of Hormuz

The two did not discuss deploying troops in the strait

For his part, US President Donald Trump said that he had approached Seoul with the question of whether it would be willing to participate in the "nuclear disarmament of the Islamic Republic of Iran", but received a negative response.