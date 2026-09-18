The Russian subsidiary of Auchan has been transferred under temporary management to the company "L.E.V. Management".

This was revealed by "Interfax". The agency cited a decree by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The assets of the Nestlé company in Russia have also been transferred under temporary management to "L.E.V. Management".

"Auchan" is a French corporation controlled by the family company "Association of the Mullier Family".

After the start of Russia's war against Ukraine, the "Auchan" company stated that it does not intend to leave the Russian market.

"Nestle" is a Swiss transnational concern, the largest producer of food products in the world.

The fact that interim management may be introduced in the Russian structures of "Nestle" was reported in the middle of August by the newspaper "Kommersant".

Through the interim management procedure, the Kremlin nationalized the Russian business of many international companies.

Among them was one of the largest beer producers in the world — Carlsberg, which owned the "Baltika" brewing company. We should not forget the French company Danone, whose Russian assets were also seized.

The business was placed under interim management by Rosimushchestvo, and then Russian companies became the new owners of the seized assets.