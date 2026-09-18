Saudi Arabia welcomes F-35 fighter jet deal

Saudi Arabia welcomed Washington's approval of a possible sale of 48 F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters, saying it "reflects the strength and enduring nature of the strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and the United States," the AP reported.

"For decades, security cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the United States has contributed to regional stability, strengthened our collective defense capabilities, and promoted our shared security interests," the Saudi Embassy in the United States added in a post on X.

The US State Department announced on Thursday that it has approved a potential sale of 48 F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters to Saudi Arabia.

The potential sale would also include 49 Pratt & Whitney F135-PW-100 engines, as well as F-35-related equipment, ammunition and spare parts. The prime contractors would be Lockheed Martin Aeronautics and Pratt & Whitney Military Engines. If the deal goes through, it would be worth an estimated $24.3 billion.

"The proposed sale of this equipment and support would not alter the military balance in the region," the State Department said in a statement.