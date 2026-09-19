The leader of the Romanian party SOS Romania, Diana Soshoake, appeared on the air of Russia Today and made a series of sharp accusations against the authorities in Romania, the European Union and NATO, Digi24 reported, quoted by European Truth.

According to her, the gendarmerie attacked MPs from her party and protesters without reason. Soshoake also said that there is a “dictatorship of the European Union“ in Romania and that people were being deprived of water from mountainous areas in favor of private companies.

On the air, she also linked the consequences of a Russian drone falling into a residential building in Galati with the thesis that NATO and the European Union are pushing Romania towards war with Russia.

European Truth recalls that the Romanian politician is known for a series of scandalous statements and actions, also directed against Ukraine. In April, the European Parliament lifted her parliamentary immunity at the request of Romania, where several charges were brought against her.

In June, Soshoake was among the few European guests at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, where she also took the floor. The Romanian Foreign Ministry criticized her visit at the time.

Sources: European Truth, Digi24, European Parliament, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania