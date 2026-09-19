Fidan: US-Iran talks deadlocked

Negotiations between the US and Iran have been deadlocked in recent months, and the crisis over the Houthis is further complicating the situation in the region, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in an interview with NTV.

According to him, the stalemate in the talks is affecting not only the bilateral tension between Washington and Tehran, but also the security around the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait and along the Yemen-Saudi Arabia line. Fidan also said that Turkey and other countries are trying to encourage dialogue and help find a way out of the crisis.

Distrust and difficult negotiations

Fidan claims that there is deep distrust between the two countries and that a previous understanding reached in Pakistan has subsequently encountered problems in implementation. According to him, both Washington and Tehran are now approaching the process in a way that will maximize their benefits.

The Turkish minister also indicated that the parties have been offered new terms for compromise. He expressed hope that they would be adopted, because otherwise the crisis could continue to have economic consequences far beyond the region.

The effect is also felt beyond the Middle East

According to Fidan, the tension is already affecting countries in Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and Africa. He did not provide specific economic data, but stressed that the scale of the consequences exceeds what is acceptable for a number of countries.

The statement comes against the backdrop of ongoing tensions in the Middle East, where attacks on maritime traffic and mutual accusations between regional and international players are increasing fears of a broader escalation.

Sources: NTV