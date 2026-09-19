Three Palestinians, including a child, killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza

At least three Palestinians, including a child, were killed in Israeli strikes in different parts of the Gaza Strip on Saturday, local medical sources reported.

One of the victims was Bashir al-Bursh, son of the director-general of the health ministry in Gaza, Munir al-Bursh. According to the Palestinian Authority, he was killed in an airstrike in the Az Zahra area, west of the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern part of the enclave. Ag. Reuters reports that the Israeli military said that fighters, including Bashir al-Bursh, were killed in the strikes, but did not provide details of their claim.

Another Palestinian was killed in another strike in the Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City. Medical sources also reported a girl who died from wounds sustained earlier in the day in Israeli gunfire north of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah also reported a woman who was seriously injured in gunfire east of the Magazi refugee camp. There was no independent confirmation of all the circumstances surrounding the individual incidents.

Earlier, an Israeli strike on a motorcycle in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City killed another Palestinian and wounded others, including a child in critical condition, the Palestinian WAFA news agency reported, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

The violence continues despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in October 2025. Since then, more than 1,300 Palestinians and four Israeli soldiers have died in fresh clashes and strikes in Gaza, according to data cited by Reuters. Talks for a broader political settlement and reconstruction of the enclave remain stalled over disagreements over the disarmament of “Hamas“ and the future withdrawal of Israeli forces.

The total number of Palestinian deaths since the start of the war in October 2023 exceeds 73,000, according to health authorities in Gaza. This figure does not distinguish between civilians and combatants, but is widely used by the United Nations and international media as the main source for casualties in the enclave. The war began after a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, in which about 1,200 people were killed and hundreds were taken hostage.