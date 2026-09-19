The Russian President's Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, said that Europe is facing the worst energy crisis in its history. In a post on X, he wrote that the situation has worsened after Europe “finally realized“ that it is facing the most serious energy crisis in history.

In another post, Dmitriev said that energy restrictions in European Union countries “are finally coming”. He commented on reports of fuel supply difficulties in France.

According to data from the French official website for fuel prices and availability, 11% of gas stations in France reported a lack of gasoline or diesel. The data shows that some sites in the country had supply problems, but does not indicate a national fuel shortage.

The French government also admitted that some stations had supply difficulties. Information published by its official channels indicates that about 10% of gas stations had difficulties with at least one fuel.

In recent months, the European Commission and the Council of the EU have continued their course to limit dependence on Russian energy supplies. According to official EU documents, the regulation to phase out Russian natural gas imports has already been adopted, and the new rules will come into force in stages until 2027.

Sources: Reuters, French Ministry of Economy, European Commission, Council of the EU