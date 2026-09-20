Iran sets conditions for talks with US

Iran has conveyed to Washington through intermediaries its conditions for resuming talks with the US related to ending the war, Reuters reported, citing an interview with “Al Jazeera“ by the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei. According to him, Tehran expects a response from US President Donald Trump.

Rezaei said that Iran sets three main conditions: cessation of hostilities on all fronts, unfreezing of Iranian assets and lifting of the naval blockade. He said that contacts with Qatari and Pakistani intermediaries are continuing.

In a publication by “Al Jazeera“ It is stated that Qatar has handed over Iranian conditions to Washington in order to end the war, and Tehran is waiting for a reaction from the Trump administration. The media outlet also quotes Rezai, according to whom the US is interested in accepting these conditions.

The topic of resuming negotiations comes against the backdrop of months of tension and attempts at mediation by Qatar and Pakistan. In recent weeks, Iranian representatives have repeatedly set the restoration of safe maritime traffic and the release of frozen funds as key conditions before new talks with the US can take place.

No official date has been announced for a new round of negotiations, and the Iranian side claims that it is expecting a specific response from Washington.

Sources: Reuters, Al Jazeera