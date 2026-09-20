Houthis claim responsibility for Riyadh attack

Yemeni Houthis have claimed responsibility for an attack with missiles and drones on “sensitive” sites in the Saudi capital Riyadh, as well as a Saudi Aramco facility in the coastal city of Yanbu, Reuters reported. The group did not specify which targets were hit.

According to data cited by Reuters, flames and thick black smoke were seen in the area of the main airport in Riyadh. Several hours earlier, Saudi Arabia had issued a warning of possible danger in the capital area amid the intensified attacks.

The Houthis say the operation was in response to an attack on the Yemeni capital Sanaa. For its part, the military coalition fighting the group said it had intercepted a missile fired towards Riyadh early Saturday.

The coalition also said it had prevented attacks on civilian targets in the Saudi cities of Bish and Farasan, Taif and Yanbu. No details were given about any damage there.

Tensions between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia remain high, and the latest incident comes amid increased strikes in the region and concerns about the security of key energy and transport facilities.

Sources: Reuters, Ukrainska Pravda, BTA