Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico made key comments on the conflict in Eastern Europe, confirming Bratislava's hard line against direct military involvement. In an official statement, the prime minister categorically excluded any possibility of Slovak soldiers participating in the conflict with Russia, assuring citizens that his country would not send its armed forces to Ukrainian territory under any pretext.

Fico went back to the beginning of the clashes and made serious criticism of Kiev's political strategy. In his words, Ukraine's refusal to conclude a peace agreement with Russia in the spring of 2022 was a huge mistake.

„In 2022, there was a real agreement on the table that could have stopped the bloodshed. Kiev's unwillingness to conclude peace then, under pressure from certain Western factors, was a historical mistake, the price of which we are still paying today“, the Slovak leader emphasized.

A firm position against a military solution to the conflict

Robert Fico once again emphasized that the conflict does not and cannot have a purely military solution. He added that the continued pumping of weapons into the region only prolongs the suffering of the civilian population and increases the risks of a global clash between NATO and the Russian Federation.

The Slovak Prime Minister assured that Bratislava would continue to provide exceptional humanitarian and economic support to Kiev, but would block any initiatives that could involve the Slovak army in direct combat. This sovereign government policy has strong support in the country, but continues to provoke debate within European institutions.

Sources: TASR, Reuters