NATO welcomes Greenland security agreement

NATO has welcomed a new Greenland security agreement between Greenland, Denmark and the United States, saying it would contribute to stability in the Arctic and North Atlantic.

The alliance said the region was key to collective security. A NATO spokesman said the organization would continue to contribute to strengthening security in the Arctic.

The news comes a day after Denmark, Greenland and the United States announced a breakthrough in a months-long dispute over the future of the island. According to information released by both sides, the agreement is expected to be signed next week.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said he expected greater stability after the breakthrough.

In a separate statement, NATO stressed that the Arctic and the North Atlantic remain crucial to the security of its allies. The alliance did not provide further details about the content of the agreement.

The context of the dispute

The topic of Greenland remains sensitive due to its strategic location in the Arctic. In recent months, the issue has caused diplomatic tension between Washington, Copenhagen and the local authorities on the island.

All three countries are now talking about a breakthrough, but official details of the final text have not yet been made public.

Sources: Evropeyska Pravda, NATO, TV2