Kiev region under attack: Mother and two young children killed

In Kiev region, a Russian attack killed a mother and two young children, and in the Fastiv region, a company was damaged and a fire broke out. Authorities reported damage to private homes and cars in the Vyshgorod district

According to the head of the Kiev regional military administration, Timur Tkachenko, and the National Police, a 39-year-old woman was killed in Glevakha in the Fastiv district, along with her 2-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter. In another incident in the same area, damage was caused to homes and a car, and the fire was extinguished.

Damage and casualties in the Kiev region

Tkachenko also reported that in another strike in the Fastiv region, a company was damaged and a fire broke out on its territory. According to him, rescuers were working on site to eliminate the consequences. No casualties were reported.

In the Vyshhorod region, according to the regional administration, a mother and child were injured. Previously, the authorities reported that an educational institution and a bus in the region were damaged.

Alert for a massive drone attack

On the night of September 20, an air alert was again declared in Kiev and a number of regions of Ukraine due to the threat of drones, the Kiev City Military Administration and the Air Force of Ukraine reported. Local authorities urged residents to seek shelter.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said that between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. on September 19, Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 288 drones over several regions, Moscow, Crimea, and the Black Sea.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that 188 combat engagements had been recorded on the front since the beginning of the day. The most active was in the Konstantinovsky sector, where, according to the Ukrainian command, Russian attacks were repelled.

Sources: Ukrainskaya Pravda, Kyiv Regional Military Administration, National Police, Kyiv City Military Administration, Ukrainian Air Force, Russian Ministry of Defense, General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine