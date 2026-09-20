Hakan Fidan: Israel is a threat to the entire world

The Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan made extremely harsh criticisms of Tel Aviv and made a series of fundamental revelations about Ankara's foreign policy. During an official statement, Turkey's first diplomat was categorical that the current actions of Israel poses a direct threat to security and peace throughout the world, calling on the international community to take immediate collective measures.

In parallel with the Middle East conflict, Fidan announced that his country was entering a new stage of military and diplomatic cooperation in the Islamic world, announcing the creation of the so-called „Meccanic Alliance“. According to him, this new coalition will become an extremely effective platform on the international stage.

„Turkey has the full capacity and is ready to fully meet all the military and defense needs of the Meccan Alliance“, Fidan emphasized.

Negotiations with Washington on S-400 and CAATSA sanctions

Within the framework of his statement, Hakan Fidan also lifted the curtain on Ankara's complicated relations with the United States. He announced that Turkey is currently active negotiations with the White House on the removal of US sanctions under the CAATSA law.

We recall that Washington imposed these restrictions on Ankara due to the purchase of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems S-400 Triumph, which also led to Turkey's removal from the F-35 fifth-generation fighter program. According to Fidan, the issue of the future of the Russian S-400 systems and the restoration of the full strategic partnership within NATO is currently being discussed in detail at the highest diplomatic level.

Diplomatic shuttles with Russia over the war in Ukraine

Turkey also continues to maintain its role as a key mediator regarding the conflict in Eastern Europe. The Foreign Minister confirmed that it is in constant direct contact with the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation regarding the situation in Ukraine.

Ankara is making efforts to resume peace dialogue and is exploring the possibilities of organizing a new international platform for negotiations between Moscow and Kiev, with the aim of achieving a lasting ceasefire and ensuring food security in the Black Sea region.

Sources: Anadolu Agency, Reuters