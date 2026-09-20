Thousands took to the streets of Buenos Aires for a “March of Outrage“ to protest President Javier Milley's economic measures, the Associated Press reported. The march included unions, student groups and social organizations, who filled the central parts of the Argentine capital with posters, drums and chants against the government.

According to the Associated Press, the demonstration is part of growing dissatisfaction with Milley's policies, which include cutting government spending and reforms that are facing resistance from various social groups. The protest passed without any serious incidents, the agency said in its latest reports from Buenos Aires Aires.

Social and Economic Tensions

Argentina continues to be under pressure from high inflation, incomes under pressure and disputes over government reforms. In previous publications, the Associated Press reported that Milley's measures have sparked protests by workers, pensioners and students, and discontent is growing against the backdrop of economic difficulties in the country.

The organizers of the march present the “March of Indignation“ as a response to the cabinet's policies, while the government defends its course as necessary to control the crisis and stabilize public finances. At this stage, there is no unified assessment of the effect of the measures, and the dispute between the authorities and the protesters remains open.

What's next

The demonstrations in Buenos Aires are another sign that social tensions in Argentina are not weakening. Expectations are that the protest pressure on Milley is expected to continue in the coming weeks unless there are changes in economic policy or new talks with unions and public organizations.

Sources: Associated Press