Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar was doused with wine by an unknown man during a grape harvest festival in the city of Szekszárd.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening while the leader of the “Tisa“ party was waiting for food at a stand during the festival. According to information, the man threw a glass of wine at Mádár, after which he was taken away by security.

The incident was captured on video.

Mádár commented on the incident

Mádár was in Szekszárd after a campaign visit to Pécs. The politician accepted an invitation to attend the festival.

After the incident, he commented on the incident on social media. Madzhar said that the attacker was connected to his political opponents, noting with irony that it was a pity about the spilled local wine.

The incident comes against the backdrop of the election campaign

The incident occurred against the backdrop of the active political campaign of Madzhar and his party “Tisa“. The politician has become one of the main opponents of the ruling political camp in Hungary.

There is no evidence that the incident led to serious physical consequences for Madzhar. The man who threw the wine was taken away from the scene by security officers.

Sources: 24.hu, Telex