Mike Walz: Trump continues his efforts to end the war in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump continues to place an end to the war in Ukraine among his international priorities, said Washington's permanent representative to the UN Mike Walz.

On the eve of the UN General Assembly, Walz commented on the main topics that are expected to be raised by Trump during his visit to New York. Among them are international conflicts, diplomatic initiatives and the role of the United States in attempts to reach peace agreements.

Peace talks remain in focus

“The president is trying to end the largest land war in Europe“, said Walz, referring to the war in Ukraine.

According to him, the topic will remain part of the diplomatic efforts of the US administration.

Trump is due to visit the UN headquarters on September 22. According to his previously announced program, he will make a statement to the General Assembly, after which he will hold a series of bilateral meetings.

As of September 19, a meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was not on the officially announced schedule. Ukrainian officials also confirmed that such a meeting has not been finalized at this time.

What is Kiev discussing

The Ukrainian side stated that in any possible talks it would like to discuss the possibilities of ending the attacks on energy infrastructure and achieving a naval ceasefire.

Mike Walz also indicated that Trump will speak to international leaders about his administration's diplomatic initiatives and the US role in negotiating various peace agreements.

The talks on Ukraine are taking place against the backdrop of ongoing diplomatic contacts between Washington, Kiev and European allies. The specific format of the next talks between Trump and Zelensky has not yet been finalized.