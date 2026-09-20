F-35 from the US to Finland remained in the Azores for repairs

One of the F-35A fighters, which are being transferred from the US to Finland, remained in the Azores due to a technical malfunction in the aircraft's electronic systems. The information is from the Finnish public media Yle, which quotes the Chief of Staff of the Finnish Air Force Aki Pustinen.

According to him, when the machine was started, the diagnostic system reported a possible problem. A check followed, during which a minor malfunction in the avionics was found. Due to the risk of delaying the entire transfer flight, it was decided to keep the plane on the islands until the necessary spare part was delivered and the repairs were completed.

The remaining F-35s continued their flights

According to Yle, six American F-35s flew to the Azores as part of the transfer of the planes. Three of the machines were destined for Finland, and another three for Belgium. After the problem, the remaining fighters continued their flight.

Two of the F-35s destined for Finland landed in Rovaniemi, the media outlet said. It was not reported when exactly the damaged plane will resume its flights.

The F-35A is the main variant of the American fighter jet, which Finland is gradually introducing into service. The Azores case is yet another reminder that when transferring military equipment, even a minor technical malfunction can delay the entire route.

Sources: Yle