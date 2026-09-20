Macron responds to Trump: These islands are French

French President Emmanuel Macron has categorically stated that the archipelago of Saint Pierre and Miquelon is French territory after being asked about a map published by US President Donald Trump in which the islands are colored in the colors of the US flag.

“It is obvious“, Macron said upon his arrival in the archipelago. He added that France does not intend to confirm this every day because of “strange ideas“ or statements.

The reason for the reaction was a map published by Trump on Truth Social on September 7. It shows Canada, Greenland, Mexico, Iceland, Caribbean countries, as well as several French overseas territories in the colors of the US flag. The map reads “United States of America“.

The French government has already reacted to the publication. Overseas Territories Minister Naima Mutchou described it as “extravagant“, emphasizing that the French Antilles, Saint Martin, Saint Barthélemy, French Guiana and Saint Pierre and Miquelon are part of France.

Saint Pierre and Miquelon is located in the Atlantic Ocean off the Canadian island of Newfoundland and is the only French territory in North America. The archipelago has the status of an overseas collectivity of France and a population of nearly 6,000.

Macron is visiting there from September 19 to 21. Among the main topics are economic development, fisheries, climate change and sovereignty issues.

The visit also has a broader political context. On September 20, Macron is to be joined by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Paris announced in advance that the two would stress the importance of national sovereignty and discuss cooperation between France and Canada.

Trump's controversial card has also sparked reactions outside France. The Icelandic government described it as a “bad joke” that should still be taken seriously.

Macron's visit is the first presidential visit to Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon since François Hollande's in 2014.