Five injured in shelling in Nikopol district

Five people were injured in attacks in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, the head of the regional military administration, Alexander Ganja, reported.

According to him, the region was subjected to more than 50 drone and artillery strikes. Nikopol, Marganetska, Pokrovska, Mirivska and Chervonogrigorovsk municipalities were affected.

A 41-year-old woman was admitted to the hospital in moderately serious condition. The remaining injured - men aged 56, 55, 64 and 19 - will be treated as outpatients, Ganja reported.

According to the regional administration, the attacks destroyed a residential building, a private home, shops, pharmacies and cars. In the Kryvyi Rih region, the Zelenodolsk municipality was shelled, where a private house was damaged.

Nikopil district remains among the most frequently shelled areas of the Dnipropetrovsk region due to its proximity to the front line. Ukrainian authorities regularly report damage to residential and commercial buildings in the area after Russian strikes.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda, Ukrinform, Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration