Far-left leads in Berlin, exit poll shows

The far-left party “The Left“ is leading in the regional elections in Berlin, initial exit polls from German public broadcasters ARD and ZDF show.

According to the data, “The Left“ is getting 24.5 percent, while Chancellor Friedrich Merz's Christian Democratic Union remains second with 20 percent. This is a serious blow to the conservatives in a campaign dominated by the issue of housing and rents, the Associated Press notes.

If the result is confirmed in the final count, it will increase the pressure on the rulers at the federal and local levels. In Berlin, the vote is also being closely watched because of the possibility of a new coalition being sought after the elections.

Housing was the leading issue

The election campaign in the German capital was marked by a housing shortage and rising rents. In recent weeks, surveys have shown a tight battle between the “Left“ and the CDU, while the far-right “Alternative for Germany“ was also moving within the group of leading parties, according to the latest published polls by ZDF, ARD and German media.

The elections in Berlin are also important in terms of control over the capital's government, with preliminary expectations that no party is on track to win an independent majority. Final results are expected after all ballots have been counted.

Sources: Associated Press, ARD, ZDF, BTA