US and Chinese representatives have begun talks in New York, discussing trade, investment, artificial intelligence and the situation around Iran.

This is reported by Bloomberg, and the information was also disseminated by the European Truth.

The US delegation is led by US Treasury Secretary Scott Besant, and the Chinese delegation is led by Vice Premier He Lifen. According to Bloomberg, the main topics include a trade truce, under which the two countries have reduced tariffs and export restrictions. His term expires in November.

Before the meeting, Besant told reporters that he expected a constructive dialogue between Washington and Beijing.

The two negotiators are meeting face to face for the first time in about four months, when they last spoke in the Seoul area, shortly before a visit by US President Donald Trump.

The talks are taking place at a time when relations between the two largest economies remain under pressure due to trade disputes, export restrictions and broader geopolitical tensions.

In May, Trump said he was considering lifting sanctions on Chinese companies that buy Iranian oil. The White House later announced that China would buy at least $17 billion in US agricultural products annually by 2028.

Sources: Bloomberg, European Truth, White House