Strike on Zaporizhia causes fires in shopping malls and apartment buildings

A Russian attack on Zaporizhia tonight damaged two apartment buildings, an educational institution and a shopping center, local authorities said. According to initial reports, at least one person was injured.

The information was reported by the co-chairman of the Zaporizhia Regional Defense Council, Ivan Fyodorov, and the acting head of the Zaporizhia Regional Administration, Mikhail Semeninin. They indicated that the city was hit by a strike that also caused large-scale fires.

According to local authorities, one person was injured in the attack. Their statement makes it clear that employees of the State Emergency Service, medics and other teams are working on the scene to control the consequences.

According to preliminary information, one of the strikes was aimed at the shopping center “Intrade“. At the moment, there is no official data on the final scale of the destruction and there is no information about other victims.

Zaporozhye remains among the Ukrainian cities frequently shelled during the Russian war against Ukraine. Local authorities continue to collect data on the damage after the latest attack.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda