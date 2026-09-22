Three injured in night strike on Dnipro

Three people were injured in a night ballistic attack on the Dnipro on September 22, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Alexander Gandzha, announced.

„Three people were injured as a result of an attack on Russians on the Dnipro. "Medics are providing all victims with the necessary assistance," Ganja said.

According to him, the victims are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

Earlier that night, Russian forces simultaneously attacked industrial enterprises in Dnipro, Krivoy Rog and Pavlograd, and fires broke out in the places.

The strike is the latest in a series of attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region, which have already killed and injured people in the Dnipro region in recent weeks.

Sources: Ukrainskaya Pravda, Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration