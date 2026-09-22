Russian language should not be politicized

Language should unite people, not be politicized, said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at a meeting with Natalia Bocharova, Secretary General of the International Russian Language Organization (IORLA).

The parties discussed prospects for cooperation in education, science and culture, according to Tokayev's press service. According to the Kazakh President, it is important to ensure balanced consideration of the interests of all participating countries in the implementation of joint projects. Tokayev stressed that “language should unite people, serve mutual understanding and not become an object of politicization“.

The head of Kazakhstan noted “the fundamental importance of establishing the organization as a modern, authoritative and effectively functioning structure focused on strengthening humanitarian ties“, the statement said. Bocharova expressed gratitude to Tokayev for his support for the organization's activities and informed him of plans for its further development, the press service reported.

Tokayev proposed the creation of the organization during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 28, 2021 in St. Petersburg. The initiative was supported by the leaders of Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The corresponding agreement was signed in Bishkek on October 13, 2023.

The organization is open for accession by any state, including those outside the CIS, interested in cooperation in its activities. The main goals of the MORIA are to strengthen the status of the Russian language as an official and/or working language of international and regional intergovernmental organizations and structures, support high-quality education and training of teachers and researchers in the Russian language.