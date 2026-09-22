Rubio reveals the topic of the meeting between Trump and Zelensky

US President Donald Trump will discuss with Volodymyr Zelensky the need to stop attacks on energy infrastructure during the Ukrainian conflict on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced this.

During an interview with Fox News, he was asked if the American leader would meet with Zelensky to discuss an “energy ceasefire“.

“We are talking about a freeze on the cessation of attacks. We will propose exactly that. We think it would be an excellent idea, a ceasefire on attacks on energy infrastructure, in which neither Ukrainian infrastructure nor Russian energy supplies would be attacked. This is the ideal outcome. We support this option and we will propose it to see if it can be achieved. We have discussed it with a number of countries, but since this is a war, the consent of both sides is necessary, and that is where the difficulty lies,” the head of American diplomacy said in an interview with Fox News.

At the same time, the American administration is concerned that ships carrying its oil have been attacked by Kiev during the Ukrainian conflict, the Secretary of State said.

„On the other hand, this conflict has consequences. However, we are concerned that in the last few months, ships associated with the United States, American oil shipments, have been attacked several times. Maybe not intentionally, but they have been attacked by Ukraine. And this is a problem that must be solved. We cannot allow this to happen. But obviously, as you understand, that is why President Donald Trump has always sought to end this war and is ready to do everything in his power to make this happen. "It's not easy, but we remain hopeful that the situation can change," the US Secretary of State said in an interview with Fox News.