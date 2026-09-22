Trump to Putin: End the war

US President Donald Trump called on Vladimir Putin to end the war against Ukraine during the UN General Assembly session in New York on September 22, 2026.

When asked what message he was sending to the Russian president, Trump replied: “End the war!“

After a brief conversation with journalists, Trump and the first lady entered the UN General Assembly meeting hall.

Earlier that day, a meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was also scheduled to take place in New York. On the eve of the visit, Zelensky said that he would discuss with the US president proposals for de-escalating the war.

A day earlier, Trump said that Russia had lost control of its oil refining sector and called on Moscow to stop the "endless war" against Ukraine.

Sources: Украинская правда, Европейская правда