Russia hits Naftogaz facility in Poltava region

Russia intensifies strikes on Ukraine: one victim in Kramatorsk and severe damage to oil and gas facility

Russian attacks on September 22 hit targets in Donetsk and Poltava regions, with one person killed and injured in Kramatorsk, and „Naftogaz“ reporting critical damage to its facility

A new series of Russian strikes hit various regions of Ukraine on September 22. Among the most seriously affected were Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast and an oil and gas infrastructure site in Poltava Oblast.

In Kramatorsk, Russian forces attacked the city with four FAB-250 guided-planning bombs. A 58-year-old man was killed in the strike, and two others - a 53-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman - were injured.P Pravda

According to Ukrainian police, the hits were in the old part of the city. 54 private homes, infrastructure facilities and a car were damaged. Investigation and operational teams, paramedics and explosive device disposal specialists worked at the scene.P Pravda

Massive attack on Poltava region

In parallel, during the night, Poltava region was subjected to a massive Russian attack. According to the regional authorities, an industrial enterprise and a critical infrastructure facility were hit in the Kremenchug region. In Poltava region, a Russian drone fell on the territory of a private agricultural enterprise, damaging farm buildings and equipment.P Pravda

Ukrainian authorities report that no one was injured in these strikes in Poltava region.

Among the more seriously affected facilities is the infrastructure of „Naftogaz“.

„Naftogaz“: at least five missiles have hit the facility

According to the company, Russian ballistic missiles have hit an oil and gas facility in the Poltava region.

“Naftogaz“ reports at least five hits on the complex's technological facilities. According to the company, the facility had been shut down and non-functional for some time, but after the new attack it suffered critical damage, which practically makes its restoration and further operation impossible.E Epravda

This is not the first attack on Naftogaz's oil and gas infrastructure. The company has repeatedly reported Russian strikes on its facilities this year. Back in February, it reported that its facilities had been attacked more than 20 times since the beginning of 2026. N Naftogaz

The strikes affect different parts of the country

The cases in Kramatorsk and Poltava regions show the different nature of Russian attacks within the same day.

In Donetsk region, the strike on Kramatorsk affected a residential area and was resulted in human casualties. In Poltava region, the main focus is on industrial and energy infrastructure.

This is happening against the backdrop of ongoing Russian attacks with various types of weapons against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure facilities.

For the population, the consequences are different – from destroyed homes and injured people to damage to businesses and energy facilities.

Kramatorsk under attack again

Kramatorsk is among the cities in Donetsk region that have repeatedly been the target of Russian attacks since the start of the full-scale war.

In the latest strike, the destruction was concentrated in the old part of the city. According to Ukrainian police, the four air bombs caused damage to dozens of private homes.P Pravda

The 58-year-old man who died in the attack is the latest victim of the strikes on populated areas in the region.

Energy remains among the main targets

The strike on the “Naftogaz“ facility comes at a time when the Ukrainian energy system continues to be under attack.

The oil and gas infrastructure is of particular importance to the country, as it is related to both the extraction and processing of energy resources, as well as the functioning of the industry and the heating sector.

“Naftogaz“ describes the latest strike as causing critical damage to the facility. The company points out that the facilities have already been shut down, but the scale of the new damage practically excludes their restoration.

Today's attacks show once again how different the dimensions of the war are - from direct strikes on residential areas, killing civilians, to the destruction of industrial and energy facilities.

On September 22, Kramatorsk paid a high human price, while in the Poltava region, a serious blow was struck to infrastructure related to the oil and gas sector of Ukraine.

This version was made as a news article, not as a mechanical retelling of the two sources — unites the information, but clearly distinguishes what happened in Kramatorsk from the strike on the “Naftogaz“ facility.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda, Naftogaz, Poltava Regional Military Administration