Trump at the UN: America is stronger than ever, wars can be stopped

US President Donald Trump used his speech to the UN General Assembly in New York to defend Washington's foreign policy, US military actions against Iran and his approach to the war in Ukraine. In his nearly 40-minute speech, he presented the United States as a country that, in his opinion, has once again demonstrated its strength and is capable of imposing solutions in international conflicts.

„America is strong again“

Trump began his speech with an emphasis on the domestic development of the United States, the economy, immigration and security, before moving on to international conflicts.

The American president told world leaders that the United States is stronger than ever and presented the actions of his administration as proof that Washington no longer relies solely on diplomatic declarations.

AP notes that, unlike some of his previous impromptu speeches, this time Trump largely stuck to a prepared text. His message focused on the actions of the US administration and on the assertion that US power is the main tool for achieving peace.

Iran: warning of new escalation

One of the central topics was the war with Iran.

Trump defended the US military operation against Tehran and said that US actions had prevented Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. He said Washington was faced with a choice between reaching an agreement and a new military escalation.

The US president issued a direct warning to the Iranian leadership, saying that if a deal is not reached, the US could strike an even more severe blow. Reuters quoted him as saying that he was considering whether to make an agreement with Iran or destroy the Islamic Republic.

Trump also said that he expected Tehran to be inclined to a deal after the November elections.

During the speech, the Iranian delegation left the hall while Trump was talking about US military action against the country. Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi were not present in person in the hall.

„We will put an end to“ of the war in Ukraine

The second major international topic was the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump told the General Assembly that the United States was working with the leaders of both countries and that the war would be ended.

“We will do it“, said the US president, expressing confidence that the conflict could end faster than many expect.

His remarks came against the backdrop of ongoing Russian and Ukrainian air strikes. On the same day, the AP reported Russian missile and drone attacks on several Ukrainian regions, killing civilians, as well as Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries.

Trump called on Kiev to stop attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, while the Ukrainian side said it would stop these attacks if Moscow stopped attacks on the Ukrainian energy system.

Trump rejected claims of shortage of US weapons

The US president dismissed concerns that the war with Iran had depleted US stocks of modern ammunition.

He said that the United States has more ammunition than it can use and that production has been increased to unprecedented levels.

However, the AP notes that this statement is at odds with assessments by experts and US allies. According to them, stocks of certain missiles and interceptors have decreased, and their restoration could take years. Concerns are particularly serious about missiles for the Patriot and THAAD systems, as well as Tomahawk cruise missiles.

„Super intelligence“ instead of artificial intelligence

Among the unusual moments in the speech was Trump's statement about artificial intelligence.

The president said that the US will start using the term “super intelligence“ instead of “artificial intelligence“, because the word “artificial“ according to him, it gives the impression that intelligence is unnatural or fake.

AP notes that it is not clear whether this is an officially introduced change in the US administration or a terminological proposal by the president.

Greenland and the new agreement with Denmark

Trump's speech took place on the day the US, Denmark and Greenland signed an agreement to strengthen security in the Arctic and the North Atlantic.

The new agreement provides for the expansion of the US military presence in Greenland, but the island remains under Danish sovereignty. The AP notes that the agreement is significantly different from Trump's initial demands for Greenland to become part of the United States.

Trump himself described the treaty as extremely important for the United States, Europe and Greenland. Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen described it as an agreement that takes into account the interests, rights and development of the island. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the agreement was good for the United States, Greenland, Denmark, NATO and Europe.

Criticism of the UN and a different model of international relations

Trump's speech also came against the backdrop of a broader dispute over the role of the UN itself.

The US administration has repeatedly criticized the organization and cut US funding for its programs over the past year and a half. Trump has presented American power and national interest as the main tools for resolving international crises.

This position contrasts with the message of UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who in his own address urged countries not to abandon international cooperation. According to him, military power alone cannot guarantee peace.