Erdogan to UN: The world cannot remain silent on Gaza and allow escalation in the Black Sea

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan used the rostrum of the UN General Assembly in New York to deliver sharp messages on two of the most sensitive topics on the international agenda - the war in Gaza and the security of shipping in the Black Sea.

In his speech, Erdogan called on the international community to increase pressure on Israel over its actions in Gaza and expressed regret that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was unable to attend the meeting. The Turkish leader also raised the issue of the need for a stronger international mechanism to protect civilian shipping in the Black Sea.

„Gaza is the biggest cemetery for children“

The main part of Erdogan's speech was dedicated to the situation in Gaza.

He stated that the international community could not remain indifferent to what was happening in the enclave and called on UN member states to exert greater pressure on Israel to end the war.

According to The Guardian Erdogan described Gaza as a place with extremely severe consequences for children and civilians, and said that no one in good conscience could turn a blind eye to what was happening there. He also called for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Turkish president has long made the Palestinian issue a central theme in his international appearances. And before this year's session of the General Assembly, the Turkish side stated that Erdogan would insist on international action against Israel and on broader recognition of Palestinian statehood.

Erdogan regretted Abbas' absence

Another highlight of the speech was the absence of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Erdogan expressed regret that Abbas was unable to address the UN General Assembly in person. According to the Turkish president, this represents an injustice to the Palestinian people.

Abbas and other Palestinian representatives were not granted US visas to attend this year's session. The Guardian linked their absence to Washington's decision to withhold the necessary travel permits from Palestinian officials for the second year in a row.

Erdogan used the occasion to emphasize that the Palestinian issue must be brought to the attention of the international community at a time when a number of countries are increasing their support for the recognition of Palestine.

Call for more pressure on Israel

The Turkish leader called on UN member states to take more serious international action against Israel.

His message was not only related to the military actions in Gaza, but also with the need for the international community to ensure compliance with international law and the protection of the civilian population.

Erdogan said that attempts to limit or block the creation of a Palestinian state would not succeed and expressed hope for the establishment of an independent Palestine with territorial integrity and East Jerusalem as its capital.

During the speech, the Israeli delegation left the hall. This came as Erdogan spoke about the situation in Gaza and criticized Israel's actions.

Black Sea: “It is unacceptable to endanger commercial shipping“

Another important focus was on the security of shipping in the Black Sea.

Erdogan said that the safety of all civilian and commercial ships, regardless of their nationality, must be guaranteed. He put the issue in the context of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the growing risks to maritime transport.

Reuters reported in early September about Erdogan's insistence on creating a mechanism that would permanently guarantee the safety of commercial shipping in the Black Sea. The Turkish president warned at the time that the escalation of hostilities could affect both civilian and commercial life and deepen problems with grain supplies.

The topic is of particular importance to Turkey because of its geographical location and control over the Bosphorus and Dardanelles.

Dangers to grain supplies

Ship security is also directly linked to food security.

Reuters recalls that in 2022, Turkey and the UN brokered the creation of the Black Sea grain initiative that allowed the export of nearly 33 million metric tons of Ukrainian grain during the war. Russia withdrew from the agreement in 2023.

In recent months, the threat to commercial shipping in the region has increased again. The Guardian reported in September that attacks on ships and port infrastructure had led to the deaths of sailors and hampered grain exports from Russia and Ukraine. According to the publication, this also raises concerns about new pressure on global food prices.

It is against this background that Erdogan's call for a permanent mechanism for the safety of commercial shipping takes on broader significance.

Turkey between regional conflicts and diplomatic efforts

Erdogan's speech placed Turkey in the role of a country that is trying to speak simultaneously on two different lines of security — the crisis in the Middle East and the war in the Black Sea region.

Ankara continues to maintain diplomatic contacts with various countries, including on the issues of Russia and Ukraine, while at the same time taking a firm position on Israel and Palestinian statehood.

At this year's General Assembly session, these topics turned out to be part of a broader debate about the ability of international institutions to respond to ongoing wars.

Call for a more active role for the UN

More broadly, Erdogan questioned the ability of the current international system to prevent conflicts and protect civilians.

His message coincided with the warnings of UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who in his latest address to the General Assembly said that the world was moving towards ever deeper fragmentation and called for strengthening multilateral cooperation.

For Turkey, the two issues — Gaza and the Black Sea — are linked to a broader understanding of international security. In one case, Ankara is pushing for stronger pressure to end hostilities and a political solution to the Palestinian issue, and in the other — to protect civilian shipping and the free movement of commercial goods.

Erdogan's speech to the UN thus became another call for a more active international role both in terms of the war in Gaza and in limiting the risks to commercial shipping in the Black Sea.

I made this one a little more geopolitical, so that it would not be just a retelling of the three titles, but a full-fledged material with context around the Black Sea, grain, Palestine and the role of the UN.

Sources: Anadolu Agency, UN