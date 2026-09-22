Fuel contaminates Kiev waters, Ukraine reports Russian colonel killed

The war between Russia and Ukraine continues to leave its mark far beyond the immediate fighting. In Kiev, Russian attacks have caused oil products to spill into water bodies, while Ukrainian forces have reported the killing of a Russian colonel in the Kherson region.

The two cases are different in nature, but they show the different dimensions of the ongoing conflict - from damage to urban infrastructure and the environment to fighting on the front line.

Fuel spills into water bodies in Kiev

Consequences of fuel and oil products spilling into the water system after a Russian strike have been recorded in the Obolon district of Kiev.

The affected area is connected to the water bodies in the Obolon region. Such incidents pose a serious problem not only for infrastructure, but also for the environment, as oil products can spread through waterways and affect vegetation and wildlife.

This is not the first time that Russian attacks on Kiev have led to such environmental consequences.

In July, after a strike on a facility in the Obolonsky district, oil products fell into Lake Kirillov. Then Ukrainian rescue services conducted a long operation to collect the pollution.

Within 16 days, 317 cubic meters of pollutant were collected from the surface of the lake. The work was carried out using skimmers and special boom fences.

These data show how long the consequences of such a strike can last.

Environmental damage remains after the attacks

The fall of oil products into water bodies is particularly problematic, as the pollution can spread and affect a larger area.

In Kiev, specialists are monitoring the condition of water bodies and taking action to limit the spread of pollution.

Such operations require time, equipment and significant human resources.

In addition to the immediate removal of the oil mixture, continuous monitoring of the ecosystem is also necessary to determine the long-term consequences.

Ukraine announced the elimination of a Russian colonel

On the other front, Ukrainian forces announced the death of Colonel Alexander Isaev, commander of the 8th artillery regiment of the Russian Armed Forces.

According to the Ukrainian side, Isaev was hit on September 19 in the Kherson region by an FPV drone.

The information was published by the Ukrainian project “Book of Executioners“, to which “Ukrainian Truth“ refers.

According to the report, Isaev was the commander of the 8th artillery regiment, which operated in the Primorsky tactical direction as part of the Russian group “Dnieper“.

From the Ukrainian army to the Russian forces

Isaev's story is connected with one of the most controversial events since the beginning of the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

He was born in Nikolaev and since 1992 has served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian authorities, in 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea and began the war in Donbas, Isaev defected to Russia.

He then held a position in the Ukrainian coastal artillery structure. After his transfer to the Russian forces, he was appointed chief of staff and deputy commander of the 8th artillery regiment of the 22nd army corps of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

In 2015, he was discharged from military service, but in October 2022 he returned to the Russian army.

In September 2024, he was appointed commander of the 8th artillery regiment and received the rank of colonel.

Sources: Reuters, Ukrainska Pravda