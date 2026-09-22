Alarm in Germany and the UK: suspicious substance near a military base and two arrested in Manchester

European security services are investigating two separate cases related to potential threats. In Germany, after the discovery of parts of a drone near a military site, traces of a substance resembling an explosive were also found. In Manchester, British counter-terrorism police have arrested two men on suspicion of involvement in the preparation of an attack on the Jewish community.

In both cases, investigations are ongoing, and authorities are currently cautious not to draw any definitive conclusions about the intentions and origin of the materials found.

Suspicious substance near German military site

German investigators have found a substance that resembles an explosive in its characteristics, near the place where parts of a drone were previously found near the Wunstorf military site in Lower Saxony.

According to the German newspaper “Süddeutsche Zeitung“, the area is about two kilometers from the military airport. Investigators are checking whether the discovered aircraft could be linked to an earlier drone incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport.

Initial checks found no traces of explosives on the drone parts themselves. At the same time, its design was determined to be unusual and different from standard commercial models.

This is one of the reasons why German authorities continue to carefully examine the area.

What is known about the drone?

According to information cited by German media, the open-topped aircraft was not an ordinary commercial drone. Part of its construction was probably custom-made, with elements that could be manufactured through 3D printing.

Investigators have been checking the area for several days, looking for additional parts of the device and possible clues that could help identify its owner or operator.

The fact that the drone was found near an important military site further increases the interest of the services.

The military site in Wunstorf is an important base for the German Air Force and is home to the A400M transport aircraft fleet.

However, the German authorities have indicated that there is no evidence of an immediate danger to the population.

Link to an earlier case in Leipzig

One of the versions being investigated is a possible connection between the drone near Wunstorf and the incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport.

In early August, a drone was discovered there, which according to the German authorities was equipped with explosives and was found near Ukrainian cargo planes.

In this case German federal authorities are investigating. The German government has linked the case to Russia, while Moscow denies any such involvement.

However, in the current case near Wunstorf, such a link has not yet been proven.

Two men arrested in Manchester

Meanwhile, in the UK, counter-terrorism police have arrested two men in Manchester.

The arrests were made on September 20 on Newton Street as part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged terrorist plot.

The two suspects are in their 30s. They were detained under the UK Terrorism Act and taken for further questioning. The court has allowed them to be held until 27 September.

Police also carried out searches at addresses in Liverpool and Salford.

According to the British authorities, the investigation is related to an alleged preparation of an attack against the Jewish community in the Manchester area.

There is no evidence of an immediate wider threat

British police emphasize that there is currently no information indicating the existence of a wider immediate threat to the public.

This clarification is important because the investigation is ongoing, and the arrests themselves do not mean that the charges against the detainees have been proven.

The authorities have not revealed details of the alleged plan, nor have they indicated exactly how the possible attack was to be carried out.

The two men remain in custody while police gather further evidence.