Europe has found itself on the periphery of emerging centers of world power and has practically lost its influence on the reshaping of the world order. This opinion is expressed in an article in the Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung.

According to the publication, the process of turning Europe into a province is now “largely complete“. “Nobody considers Europe to be the center of the world anymore, not even Europeans themselves“, the newspaper writes. Meanwhile, new centers of power continue to emerge in other parts of the world, while “Europeans themselves are now pushed to the periphery of these centers“.

The publication notes the marginalization of Europe in world politics, which has now become even more pronounced than during the Cold War. It notes that "Europeans now have virtually no influence" on the ongoing reshaping of the world order after the end of the era of American dominance. Moreover, the continent has not kept pace with the great technological advances currently taking place in the United States and East Asia, the newspaper writes.