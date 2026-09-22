Two important diplomatic messages from the Middle East outlined different aspects of the regional situation on Monday – Jordan's King Abdullah II accused Israel of not complying with the agreements under US President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza, and Iran said it intends to develop relations with Russia despite US sanctions.

The remarks come against the backdrop of ongoing diplomatic efforts over the future of Gaza and the deepening strategic partnership between Tehran and Moscow.

King Abdullah II: Israel is not complying with the agreements

Jordan's King Abdullah II criticized Israel in connection with the implementation of Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza.

According to the Jordanian monarch, Israel is not fulfilling its commitments and continues to take actions that make it difficult to implement the agreements.

Abdullah II stressed the importance of international efforts to end the conflict and provide humanitarian aid to the population of Gaza.

Jordan is one of the Arab countries that is actively participating in diplomatic efforts around the Palestinian issue. The country has long-standing relations with Israel, but at the same time has consistently insisted on a solution that would lead to the creation of an independent Palestinian state.

Gaza remains at the center of diplomatic efforts

The future of Gaza continues to be one of the most complex topics in international relations.

The main issues include the cessation of hostilities, the release of hostages, the delivery of humanitarian aid and the future governance of the Palestinian territory.

The plan of US President Donald Trump has become the basis for a new round of diplomatic talks, but serious disagreements continue to exist around its specific elements.

The Israeli side presents its security position as a key element of the future settlement, while the Arab states emphasize Palestinian self-government and a political solution to the conflict.

It is in this context that the words of the Jordanian should be viewed king.

Iran: Sanctions will not change relations with Russia

At the same time, a clear signal came from Tehran about relations with Moscow.

Iran stated that US sanctions will not hinder the development of relations between Iran and Russia.

The two countries have gradually deepened their cooperation in various areas in recent years – from the economy and energy to transport and defense.

Moscow and Tehran are also among the countries that maintain close political contacts despite the sanctions pressure from the US and its allies.

The Iranian leadership has repeatedly stated that sanctions will not determine the country's foreign policy.

Moscow and Tehran seek new economic routes

One of the main areas of cooperation between Russia and Iran is trade.

The two countries are working on the development of the "North-South" transport corridor, which should connect Russian ports with Iran and the Indian Ocean.

The project is important for both countries, as it provides an opportunity to develop trade routes that bypass traditional European routes.

Moscow and Tehran are also developing their energy cooperation, discussing investments and long-term contracts in various sectors.