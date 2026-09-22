Court rejects 30-day detention for Călin Georgescu

A Bucharest court rejected the prosecutor's request to detain Călin Georgescu for 30 days and released him from custody, Romanian media reported. The decision comes a day after DIICOT requested the measure in a case of alleged participation in an organized crime group and fraud with serious consequences.

On September 21, 2026, DIICOT announced that it had detained two Romanian defendants, aged 64 and 47, and that it would request a measure “for 30 days“ from the Tribunalul București. The prosecutor's office said in a statement that the investigation is for “the establishment of an organised criminal group and îa crime with particularly serious consequences, îin a continuous form“.

According to data released in the case, the scheme is related to promised funding of 6 million euros and guarantees of 1.1 million euros. The current version of the investigation indicates actions since 2021, including meetings in Bucharest, Arges County and later in the UK.

What is known about the scheme under investigation

Romanian media also reported that documents and devices were found during the searches, some of which will be expertly examined. Among them are identity documents that are suspected to be fake.

In a separate statement, quoted by Romanian media, the Order of Malta in Romania stated that it had not issued a document in the name of Călin Georgescu. This statement was made against the background of the verification of certificates and other materials found during the operation.

The case continues along the lines of the DIICOT investigation, and the court's decision at this stage leaves Georgescu without the requested 30-day detention measure.

Sources: DIICOT, Reuters, Agerpres, Radio Romania, HotNews, Digi24, TVR Info