The war in Ukraine could spread to other countries, the US warned

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed concerns that Russia's war against Ukraine could “metastasize“ to other countries through hybrid attacks or sabotage, or even through a misunderstanding that leads to direct combat, DPA reported, BTA reported.

“One of our many concerns about the war between Russia and Ukraine is that it could metastasize and spread to other places“, Rubio told journalists on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

“It could spread elsewhere, whether through a hybrid attack, through sabotage or through a misunderstanding. "You know, a pilot goes off course and suddenly it's active combat," he warned.

“These things are worrisome. We raise the issue in many meetings with representatives of various countries, because it's a serious cause for concern,“ Rubio said. His comments came shortly after he met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in New York.

Hybrid warfare typically involves a combination of military, economic, intelligence and propaganda methods. It can include cyberattacks and disinformation aimed at influencing public opinion, including during election campaigns.

Last week, US President Donald Trump accused Russia of carrying out attacks on countries supporting Ukraine.

“They've been attacking Ukraine's allies for about five years. "I think everyone agrees with that," Trump said at the White House after a reporter asked him about Poland's concerns. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk had earlier warned that he expected an increase in Russian attacks on both Ukraine and countries supporting Kiev. According to intelligence cited by Tusk, countries assisting Ukraine, including Poland, could be targeted by drone and missile attacks designed to look like random incidents. Meanwhile, US Ambassador to the UN Mike Walz condemned "in the strongest terms any attempt to escalate the war" in Ukraine during a meeting of the UN Security Council, Reuters reported.

He added that the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine is dangerous and unacceptable.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said that the escalation of Russia's war against Ukraine also means an escalation of military risks for the wider region, Ukrinform reported.

She made this statement at the beginning of a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York dedicated to maintaining peace and security in Ukraine.

„We are entering a new dangerous phase of the war in Ukraine. With each passing day, attacks are intensifying, civilian casualties are increasing, the scale of destruction is increasing, and the risk of the conflict spreading to the region is growing. "And the consequences are being felt far beyond the battlefield," DiCarlo said.

She noted that this is not just an escalation of hostilities.

"This is an escalation of human suffering, of regional risks and of damage to the principles of the UN Charter and the international legal order," the senior UN official said.

There is growing concern about the spread of the war to countries neighboring Ukraine and the risk of further escalation, she added.

"Incidents of drones entering or approaching the airspace of neighboring countries are increasing, raising concerns that the conflict could spill over into the region." Attacks on border checkpoints, as well as on transport and logistics infrastructure near state borders, further increase these risks,“ said DiCarlo.

She recalled that in the past few weeks there have been reports of worrying drone incidents in the border areas of Ukraine with Moldova and Poland, as well as in Lithuania and Romania.

Now there is a choice between escalating the conflict and embarking on the path to settlement, the UN Deputy Secretary-General stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier today, more than 50 UN member states have called on Russia to agree to a complete, immediate and unconditional ceasefire and to start meaningful peace talks.