Xi Jinping and Trump to Talk Iran, Trade

Xi Jinping arrived in Washington for a state visit and was greeted on the tarmac at the Andrews base by Donald Trump, Reuters reported. Together with first lady Melania Trump, the US president greeted the Chinese leader and his wife Peng Liyuan as they disembarked, in an unusually solemn ceremony for relations between the two countries.

Before the talks began, Xi Jinping said in a written address that China and the United States "should be partners, not rivals". He added that the two countries should “pave the way for peaceful coexistence“, setting the tone for the visit, which comes after months of tensions over trade, technology and Iran.

First state visit in more than a decade

This is the first state visit by a Chinese leader to Washington in more than a decade. According to US media, Xi Jinping is on a three-day visit, with the main meeting with Trump scheduled for September 24 at the White House.

The meeting comes at a time when Washington and Beijing are trying to keep a working channel for dialogue, despite contentious issues. Reuters noted that the agenda includes trade relations, technological restrictions and the issue of Iran, which has become one of the most tense points in US-China relations in recent months.

Dinner with technology and finance bosses

The White House is preparing a state dinner in honor of Xi Jinping and his wife, and among the invited guests are some of the most influential figures in American business. According to information cited by American media and Reuters, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Sam Altman, Jensen Huang, Sundar Pichai, Tim Cook, Michael Dell, Jane Fraser and Mark Zuckerberg are expected at the reception.

The invitation to leading names from the technology sector emphasizes the economic dimension of the meeting. In addition to the political conversation about Iran, the talks between Trump and Xi Jinping are expected to cover relations between the world's two largest economies, which are burdened by disputes over market access, chips and export restrictions.

Iran at the center of the talks

Trump said he intends to discuss the situation around Iran with Xi Jinping. Earlier, the US president hinted that the topic would be part of a broader conversation about security and trade, and the White House does not rule out additional discussions about Beijing's regional role.

China is taking a carefully balanced position towards Tehran, while Washington is seeking clearer commitments from Beijing on security issues. That is why, according to Reuters, the meeting in Washington is important not only for bilateral relations, but also for the broader balance in international politics.

Trump and Xi Jinping have met before, but this visit is loaded with higher expectations due to the combination of a trade dispute, technological rivalry and tension in the Middle East. In Washington, attention is also focused on whether the talks will signal a more stable tone between the two countries, since both economies remain highly dependent on each other.

As soon as the Chinese leader landed in the United States, the White House sent a clear political signal: the meeting will not be just a protocol in words. It will combine ceremony, business presence and tough talks on issues that directly affect both Washington and Beijing.

Sources: Reuters, Associated Press, Xinhua, White House