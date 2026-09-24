Delcy Rodriguez from New York: There will be elections, we are talking to the opposition

Delcy Rodriguez told the UN General Assembly in New York that elections will be held in Venezuela, but did not specify a specific date for them.

“There will be elections in Venezuela“, Rodriguez said in her speech, adding that the authorities have already started a political dialogue with representatives of the opposition.

According to her, the goal is to create a process with real conditions for the participation of the various political forces. Rodriguez stressed that the elections should be a means to resolve political differences, not a reason for their deepening.

After the meeting with Trump: a new stage in relations with the United States

Rodriguez's statement came a day after her first personal meeting with US President Donald Trump.

The two spoke in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. According to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, among the topics discussed was the restructuring of Venezuela's huge public debt.

Rubio described the debt issue as key to the country's economic recovery and said that Washington wants to help, but this must be done in an appropriate way.

Rodriguez, for his part, described his conversation with Trump as “historic” and said that the two discussed strengthening bilateral relations and strategic cooperation.

Caracas seeks rapprochement with Washington

In her speech to the UN, Rodriguez thanked Trump and the US administration for restoring diplomatic contacts between the two countries.

She said that Venezuela wants to build cooperative relations not only with the US, but also with other countries in the region and the international community.

Economic cooperation took a special place in her speech. Rodriguez emphasized the agreement reached with the United States in the energy sector and presented it as an opportunity to restore the Venezuelan oil industry and increase production.

No specific date for the elections

Despite the request for elections, Rodriguez did not specify when the vote would be held.

She presented the current period as a transition to a broader political system and said that the authorities are holding talks with opposition groups to create conditions for the participation of different political forces.

According to Rodriguez, the goal is to build a process that will lead to a “pluralistic and peaceful republic“.

This is an important political signal from Caracas, but for now there is no specific election calendar.

Washington: Meeting with Rodriguez does not mean recognition of the government

At the same time, the American side emphasized that the meeting between Trump and Rodriguez does not automatically constitute recognition of its government as democratically elected.

Washington continues to emphasize the need for an electoral process in Venezuela.

Thus, the American position combines the restoration of diplomatic contact with pressure to hold elections.

Oil remains at the center of relations

The other key element in the new relations between Washington and Caracas is energy.

Rodriguez presented the agreement reached with the United States in the oil sector as one of the largest contracts between the two countries. It envisages the development of oil fields and significant investments in the industry.

Against this backdrop, Venezuela is simultaneously trying to attract American capital, restore its production and exit the long-standing political confrontation with Washington.

What's next?

After the meeting with Trump and the speech to the UN, Rodriguez sent two main signals: Caracas is ready to deepen relations with the United States and declares its intention to hold elections.

However, there is still no specific date for the vote, and Washington emphasizes that contacts with Rodriguez do not mean recognition of her government as elected by vote.

The next important question is whether the dialogue that has begun with the opposition forces will lead to specific agreements on the electoral process and whether relations between Caracas and Washington will continue to deepen around energy, debt and the restoration of diplomatic ties.

Sources: Reuters