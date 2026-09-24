Netanyahu promises surprises at UN today

Benjamin Netanyahu will address the UN General Assembly in New York later today, September 24, amid heated international debate over Israel's actions and the war in Gaza.

The Israeli prime minister said before his departure for the US that he intends to use the UN platform to defend Israel and Israeli soldiers from what he calls false accusations.

“I will fight against lies, I will fight for the truth, for our soldiers, for our country“, Netanyahu said. He added that his speech will also contain "surprises."

His speech is expected to focus on the war in Gaza, Israel's actions against "Hamas," Iran, and criticism of Israeli policy.

The Israeli delegation has already demonstrated its position

Even before Netanyahu's speech, the Israeli delegation made a demonstrative move in the General Assembly hall.

On September 22, representatives of Israel walked out of the meeting during the speech of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Turkish leader is one of the harshest critics of Israel's actions in Gaza.

The departure of the Israeli delegation has become one of the defining moments of the first days of this year's session.

What to expect from Netanyahu's speech

Netanyahu himself presented his participation today as an opportunity to respond to criticism of Israel.

Before his departure, he said that he would speak for Israeli soldiers and defend his country's actions. The Israeli prime minister also made sharp accusations against Israel's critics, including New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Mamdani, for his part, publicly described Netanyahu as a "war criminal" and accused him of being involved in Israel's actions in Gaza. The Israeli prime minister rejects such accusations and says Israel is defending itself against “Hamas“.

Tensions surrounding the visit

Netanyahu's visit to New York is taking place amid heightened diplomatic and public tension.

Protests are expected around the UN building and in the area where the Israeli delegation is located. At the same time, Israeli and pro-Israeli organizations are also preparing demonstrations.

The position of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani is also attracting particular attention. He previously called for action against Netanyahu because of the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court. However, the city authorities do not have the authority to independently execute such a warrant.

Old footage from the “mass exodus“

Amid the expected speech, videos began to circulate again, showing how many delegations leave the hall as Netanyahu approaches the podium.

The footage is real, but it is from September 26, 2025. At that time, representatives of dozens of countries left the hall when the Israeli prime minister appeared, and his speech was met with a mixed reaction from the remaining delegates.

Sources: Associated Press, Reuters