Zelensky and Erdogan discuss Black Sea

Volodymyr Zelensky and Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed security in the Black Sea, a possible ceasefire at sea and food security in New York, the Ukrainian presidency announced. The meeting took place at the Turkish House on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

The conversation comes against the backdrop of heightened sensitivity to sea routes in the region, where the Black Sea remains key for trade, grain exports and the movement of civilian ships. Both Kiev and Ankara have been emphasizing the need for broader maritime security for months.

Maritime security and negotiations

According to the Turkish presidency, Erdogan has said that Turkey is ready to do “everything in its power“ to help the war between Russia and Ukraine end with a lasting peace. He has also stressed the need to take steps to ensure the safety of shipping in the Black Sea.

The same statement said that the attacks on merchant ships were “unjustifiable“. Turkey has indicated that it expects “responsible behavior“ from the parties involved in the conflict.

Zelensky, for his part, said that Ukraine is “very open“ to Turkey hosting a trilateral meeting of leaders for peace talks. According to him, Kiev would support such a step if Ankara organized it.

Trade, Food and the Black Sea

The Ukrainian president also announced that the conversation with Erdogan also touched on the free trade agreement between the two countries. He indicated that Ukraine and Turkey aim to increase bilateral trade from $1 billion to $10 billion.

According to the Ukrainian presidency, the two also talked about restoring food exports. This is a sensitive topic for the region, as the Black Sea is the main route for a significant part of Ukrainian agricultural supplies.

Turkey remains one of the key mediators and partners in the Black Sea security architecture, and Erdogan once again emphasized that Ankara is ready to support peace efforts between Moscow and Kiev. The talks also touched on the broader framework of bilateral relations, including energy, mining and the defense industry.

What's next

No specific location or date has been announced for a possible trilateral meeting of the leaders. It is only clear that Zelensky is open to such an initiative if Turkey organizes it, and Erdogan has signaled that Ankara will continue its efforts to resume direct dialogue.

The meeting in New York puts the Black Sea back at the center of talks between Kiev and Ankara - as an area where shipping security, food exports and political negotiations go hand in hand.

Sources: Presidency of Ukraine, Turkish Presidency, Reuters